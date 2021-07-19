Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $641,400.24 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.25. The company had a trading volume of 688,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,067. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $295.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $76,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

