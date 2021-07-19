Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $641,400.24 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.25. The company had a trading volume of 688,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,067. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $295.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $76,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
