Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $32,625,600.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $7.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $407.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,525. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.20. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

