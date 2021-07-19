ROOBEE One Day Volume Reaches $898,338.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $898,338.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00268201 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000695 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.