Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Sold by Centerbridge Partners L.P.

Centerbridge Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,948 shares during the quarter. Root comprises 2.3% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned 0.77% of Root worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,087,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $12,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Root by 241.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROOT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. 33,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

