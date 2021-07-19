Roxanne Oulman Sells 19,427 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64.

MDLA traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Medallia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

