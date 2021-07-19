Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.89 price target on the security and automation business’ stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

ADT stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. Analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

