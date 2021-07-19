Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

ALV opened at $90.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

