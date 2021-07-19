Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $81,330,913.87. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $252,105.07. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.