Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $59.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $50.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

