Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BYLOF remained flat at $$19.20 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

