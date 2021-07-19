Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,493,640 shares.The stock last traded at $69.41 and had previously closed at $72.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

