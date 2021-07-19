Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,493,640 shares.The stock last traded at $69.41 and had previously closed at $72.39.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.