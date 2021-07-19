Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.20.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

