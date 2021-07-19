Royale Finance Price Hits $0.0553 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $554,333.88 and approximately $177,716.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00099110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00147775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,720.90 or 0.99763224 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

