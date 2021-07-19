Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Down 30.3% in June

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 13,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $229,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,806,789 shares of company stock worth $150,227,646 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

