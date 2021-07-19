Royalty Pharma plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

RPRX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,462. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,806,789 shares of company stock valued at $150,227,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

