RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RPM stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.
About RPM International
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.
