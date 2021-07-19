RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

