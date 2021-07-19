Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.57.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.96. 139,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,072. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$16.98 and a one year high of C$34.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.37.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.9972627 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last three months.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.