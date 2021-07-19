Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.57.
Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.96. 139,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,072. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$16.98 and a one year high of C$34.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.37.
In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last three months.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
