RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $47.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

