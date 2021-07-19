Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

SBRA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

