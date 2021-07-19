SafeCapital Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,158.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $62,423.70 and $2,158.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00022406 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003112 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001261 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.