SafeMoon Price Reaches $0.0000 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $17.66 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00100823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00145467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,803.56 or 0.99918171 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

