Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.55

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

