Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.98 million and $169.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

