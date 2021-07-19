Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Cap Reaches $611,099.62

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $611,099.62 and approximately $67,396.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00915645 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

