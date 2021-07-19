salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 632.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,913 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $112,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 162,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,459,000 after acquiring an additional 80,072 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, Director Srinivas Tallapragada bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,993 shares of company stock valued at $81,574,347. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.69. 173,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $183.36 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

