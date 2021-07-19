SALT Price Tops $0.19 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $21,657.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013187 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.00771878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

