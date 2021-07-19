Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $28,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sanofi by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

