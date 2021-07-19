SaTT Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $146,683.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SaTT has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00742860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

