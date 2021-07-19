SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
