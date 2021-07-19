SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

