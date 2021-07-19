SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Has $10.04 Billion Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,228,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 38,000,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 17.4% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned about 9.84% of Uber Technologies worth $10,042,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

