SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Invests $5.96 Billion in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,532,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,243,000. KE makes up about 10.3% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned 11.76% of KE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 44.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 92.7% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after buying an additional 3,072,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 138.7% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $38.89 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

