SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,328,000. Qualtrics International makes up 0.0% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Qualtrics International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.