Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $4,815.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00099200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00146192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,829.97 or 1.00114713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

