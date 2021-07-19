Scge Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $38,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

