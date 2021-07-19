Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.58 ($167.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded down €1.84 ($2.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €134.20 ($157.88). The company had a trading volume of 818,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €132.22. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.