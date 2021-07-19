Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 14,086 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $276.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

