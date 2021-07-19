Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 96,137 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,137 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

