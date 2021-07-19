Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.16. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 75.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBA. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.