Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 609,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zhihu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $31,629,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $30,177,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $17,031,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $9,732,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

