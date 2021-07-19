Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 103,755 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

