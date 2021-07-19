Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,794 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $128.76.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

