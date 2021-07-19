Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAHU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

