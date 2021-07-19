Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 225,000 Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Star Peak Energy Transition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the first quarter worth about $1,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition by 143.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,044,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,757,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the first quarter worth about $133,000.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 50,000 shares of Star Peak Energy Transition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

STPK stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Star Peak Energy Transition Company Profile

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

