Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,972 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Capri worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

