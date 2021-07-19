Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,679 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,662,004. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

