Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 403.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $114.06 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock worth $10,851,066 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.