Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $831.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $780.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

