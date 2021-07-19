Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 796.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.67 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

