Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

